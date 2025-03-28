Recent Duke Basketball Standout in Town for Blue Devil March Madness
The Duke basketball program is one of the biggest brands in the sport, not only for the play on the court but also for the collection of players, coaches, and alumni that form The Brotherhood.
ALSO READ: Prime Duke Target Nate Ament Now on Commitment Watch
The Brotherhood was on full display in New Jersey on Thursday night. Three recent Duke basketball teammates were spotted in the crowd ahead of tipoff at the Prudential Center, cheering on their former program as the No. 1 seed Blue Devils took down the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats, 100-93, to advance to their second straight Elite Eight under Jon Scheyer's command.
All three of those attendees, Jared McCain, Ryan Young, and Sean Stewart, were a part of the 2024 Elite Eight run.
It should come as no surprise to Duke basketball faithful and The Brotherhood that those three continue to support the program, despite all having different paths since leaving Durham.
McCain left Duke after just one season and became the No. 16 overall selection in last year’s NBA Draft to the Philadelphia 76ers. He was well on his way to a potential Rookie of the Year campaign before a knee injury sidelined him for the season.
Young has been a regular patron at Blue Devil home games this season after exhausting his college eligibility last season.
As for Stewart, who grew up a fan of the Blue Devils due to being a neighbor to one of the program's legends in Grant Hill, he opted to enter the transfer portal after his lone Duke basketball campaign. He spent his sophomore year at Ohio State.
The trio may well be in attendance again on Saturday night, as the No. 1 seed Blue Devils will battle No. 2 seed Alabama, with both teams looking to earn a berth to the Final Four. The clash is scheduled to tip off at 8:49 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV).
ALSO READ: Blue Devils Surpass Archrival UNC in Elite Eight Appearances
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.