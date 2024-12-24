Breakout Recruit 'Still Waiting' for Duke Basketball Contact
Archbishop John Carroll High School (Pa.) junior and potential Duke basketball recruiting prospect Luca Foster didn't make his debut on the 247Sports 2026 Composite until September. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound forward has since climbed three spots to No. 69 overall, though, and it now appears he's in line for another bump in his ranking.
Meanwhile, Foster hopes to attract a handful of blueblood suitors, including the Blue Devils.
"I have heard from Kentucky before," the budding four-star talent and smooth bucket-getter told 247Sports' Travis Branham after shining to the tune of over 20 points per game at the stacked City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla., over the weekend. "I am still waiting on Duke, Kansas, UConn."
Thus far, Luca Foster has racked up offers from the likes of Miami, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Penn State, Villanova, and Seton Hall, as well as several mid-majors.
Third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer hasn't landed any 2026 commits yet. However, he has extended offers to three five-stars in Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) guard Jordan Smith Jr., St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) guard Brandon McCoy Jr., and Compass Prep (Ariz.) forward Miikka Muurinen. All three sit inside the top 10 on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Smith and McCoy checked out the Blue Devils together during their visit to Durham in early November.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.