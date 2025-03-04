Jon Scheyer 'Could Not Stand Watching' One Duke Basketball Game Tape
Duke basketball has tallied 80 points or more in each of its past six outings. And the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 ACC), fresh off Monday night's 93-60 Senior Night win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-10, 12-7 ACC), have hit 100 in half of those games.
Although the Blue Devils have suffered only one defeat since late November, their scoring prowess has reached a whole new level compared to just over a month ago. Consider that Duke had to grind out a 63-56 victory at Wake Forest back in late January.
After watching his third batch of Blue Devils complete the season sweep over the Demon Deacons via the high-scoring blowout, Scheyer noted to the media that, in preparing for Monday night's bout, he struggled to rewatch Duke's 63-point effort in Winston-Salem:
"Honestly, I think it's me...We played Saturday. And I got home and was watching the Wake game, and I was taken aback by how slow we were playing.
"I couldn't stand watching it.
"With young teams, the faster you play, sometimes you cannot get the quality of shot that you need to, especially when it comes to winning in March. So, we've worked a ton this offseason and this preseason with flowing, which is for us on makes or misses of how to flow in the offense with pace and then keep the defense on their heels.
"We struggled with that early because we settled for shots, looser with the ball.
"So, it's the balancing act, I think, as a coach, where you're trying to value every possession. But still, it's an advantage for us with our depth but also our personnel to play with better pace.
"I did think tonight we wore them down with that. I thought early, we didn't take some good shots. But overall, this team fights for great shots.
"So, they've earned that trust, and we're gonna continue to do that."
The Duke basketball team's next opportunity to do so comes in its regular season finale versus the archrival UNC Tar Heels at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).
