Duke Basketball Highlights One 'Smooth' Transfer Addition
Duke basketball newcomer and potential starter Sion James is a supremely chiseled 21-year-old guard who consistently exhibited his versatility and commitment to his development across four seasons at Tulane.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound graduate transfer's deep on-court toolbox includes a quality 3-point weapon that he has fine-tuned from one year to the next. He's done so to the tune of bumping his shooting percentage beyond the arc from 28.0 percent as a freshman in 2020-21 to 38.1 percent on 3.6 attempts per game last season.
Considering James' proven ability to continuously improve from downtown and the workout clip below, courtesy of the Duke basketball social media team on Thursday night, it looks as though the former three-star prospect from Sugar Hill, Ga., is ready to dial his 3-point percentage up another notch for Jon Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils.
In the video, he charges to the other end of the floor and slides out to the corner before squaring up for a catch-and-shoot splash:
As a senior, James posted a career-high 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for the Green Wave while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 68.3 percent at the charity stripe. Plus, the tenacious defender eclipsed 50 steals in a season for the second straight year.
Sion James and Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils tip off their 2024-25 regular season with a home bout against Maine in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 4.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.