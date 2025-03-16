Blue Devil Country

Top Duke Basketball Target Watches Blue Devils Win Another ACC Title

Five-star prospect Nate Ament has been on hand for two Duke basketball victories in the past six weeks.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his top-ranked Blue Devils (31-3) padded the program's ACC Tournament record on Saturday night, bringing a 23rd trophy back to Durham after securing a 73-62 win over the No. 13 Louisville Cardinals (27-7) in Charlotte's Spectrum Center.

ALSO READ: Blue Devil Champs Leave Locker Room Drenched

And Scheyer & Co.'s lone remaining target on the 2025 recruiting trail, Highland School (Va.) forward Nate Ament, sat courtside for the latest Duke basketball triumph.

Ament, who recently revealed plans to name a winner in his recruitment on April 1, is down to a top five that includes both Duke and Louisville, along with Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

The 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star, an official visitor with the Blue Devils the same weekend as their Feb. 1 home win over archrival UNC, currently stacks up at No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. His addition to the four-deep Duke class would further solidify the blueblood's standing atop the rankings in the cycle.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils, now enjoying an 11-game winning streak, are seemingly in position to land the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They'll find out their destination when the March Madness Selection Show airs at 6 p.m. ET Sunday (CBS).

ALSO READ: Duke Rookie Guard Captures ACC Tournament MVP

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball