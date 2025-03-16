Top Duke Basketball Target Watches Blue Devils Win Another ACC Title
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his top-ranked Blue Devils (31-3) padded the program's ACC Tournament record on Saturday night, bringing a 23rd trophy back to Durham after securing a 73-62 win over the No. 13 Louisville Cardinals (27-7) in Charlotte's Spectrum Center.
And Scheyer & Co.'s lone remaining target on the 2025 recruiting trail, Highland School (Va.) forward Nate Ament, sat courtside for the latest Duke basketball triumph.
Ament, who recently revealed plans to name a winner in his recruitment on April 1, is down to a top five that includes both Duke and Louisville, along with Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky.
The 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star, an official visitor with the Blue Devils the same weekend as their Feb. 1 home win over archrival UNC, currently stacks up at No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. His addition to the four-deep Duke class would further solidify the blueblood's standing atop the rankings in the cycle.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils, now enjoying an 11-game winning streak, are seemingly in position to land the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They'll find out their destination when the March Madness Selection Show airs at 6 p.m. ET Sunday (CBS).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.