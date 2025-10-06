LeBron James Teases 'Second Decision' With Cryptic Social Media Posts
LeBron James is set to embark upon his 23rd NBA season when the Lakers kick off the 2025 season against the Rockets on opening night later this month. Before then, however, James has an announcement to share with the fans that he's dubbing the "Second Decision."
In cryptic posts across his social media profiles on Monday, James released a teaser video of him sitting down across from another man on a basketball court. The caption was "The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST" with a salute and crown emoji, capped off with the hashtag "The Second Decision."
LeBron's first big "Decision," of course, came back in 2010 when he decided to sign with the Heat in free agency. The entire process was famously dubbed "The Decision" and James's announcement that he was leaving the Cavaliers was televised from a gym, just as this second decision appears to be.
It is otherwise unclear what James is planning. There is naturally the possibility he announces this upcoming NBA season will be his last; the longtime great will turn 41 in December and has accomplished everything there is to accomplish on the basketball court. He's also entering the last year of his contract and has shown signs of actually slowing down in recent seasons. But James also has numerous off-court ventures at this stage in his life and the announcement could pertain to any number of those.