Duke Basketball One-And-Done Battling Boomers in France
All three Duke basketball representatives are 1-0 at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
But despite being the centerpiece of the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum did not come off the bench in Team USA's opener on Sunday. And earlier in the day, the 17-year-old Khaman Maluach, gearing up for his freshman campaign as a Blue Devil, saw only six minutes for South Sudan in their historic Olympic debut.
However, RJ Barrett is fresh off posting a team-high 23 points across his game-high 33 minutes in Canada's 86-79 statement win over Greece on Saturday.
He'll look to build on that performance in the "group of death" when the Canadians square off against the Australian "Boomers" in Group A action at 7:30 a.m. ET Tuesday. Australia defeated Spain, 92-80, on Saturday, setting the stage for a battle between the heavyweight group's two unbeaten squads.
Not only is this the first Olympics that RJ Barrett has played, but it's also the first time the Canadians have been on this stage since the year he was born. His dad, Rowan Barrett Sr., was on that 2000 squad, which finished seventh at the Sydney Olympics.
Canada hasn't medaled in men's basketball at the Olympics since taking home silver from Berlin in 1936.
Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum and Team USA are preparing to face Khaman Maluach and South Sudan at 3 p.m. Wednesday.