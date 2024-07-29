Duke Basketball Now Slated to Host Recent Offer Recipient
Just over a week after landing a Duke basketball offer, Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) guard Jordan Smith Jr. has scheduled a visit with the Blue Devils, HS Top Recruits reported on Sunday.
RELATED: Duke Taps Blue Devil Pipeline School for First 2026 Offer
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound five-star, a ballhawk defender and turbocharged slasher who has risen eight spots since January to No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, will arrive in Durham on Sept. 14, presumably for a weekend stay. It's the first reported visit for Smith's junior year.
One Duke basketball advantage in the Jordan Smith Jr. sweepstakes, of course, is the fact that prep powerhouse Paul VI Catholic has produced four Blue Devils since 2020. Two are current Duke rookies under third-year head coach Jon Scheyer in five-star center Patrick Ngongba II and four-star wing Darren Harris.
Considering Ngongba and Harris were teammates to Smith last season, they ought to aid in making him feel right at home in Durham.
UNC entered the fray for Jordan Smith Jr. a few days after the Blue Devils. Reigning back-to-back national UConn followed suit on Thursday.
Smith is one of three early Duke basketball targets in the 2026 arena and the first to announce plans for a visit with Jon Scheyer and his crew. The other two offer holders in the cycle are St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. and Compass Prep (Ariz.) four-star forward Miikka Muurinen.