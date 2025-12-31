Nuggets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 31
The Denver Nuggets are entering a crucial stretch on New Year’s Eve, as they’ll be without Nikola Jokic for at least the next four weeks due to a knee injury.
Jokic was injured in Denver’s loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night, and the Nuggets are now down four starters heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Toronto Raptors.
As a result, Denver is a 6.5-point underdog against a Raptors team that is 5-5 in its last 10 games and holds the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.
While Toronto hasn’t exactly been great after a fast start to the season, it is expected to pick up a win against Jamal Murray and this short-handed Denver team.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this interconference battle on the final day of 2025.
Nuggets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nuggets +6.5 (-110)
- Raptors -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: +220
- Raptors: -270
Total
- 227.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Nuggets vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, Altitude
- Nuggets record: 22-10
- Raptors record: 20-14
Nuggets vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Tamar Bates – out
- Julian Strawther – probable
- Nikola Jokic – out
- Cameron Johnson – out
- Christian Braun – out
- Aaron Gordon – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Chucky Hepburn – out
- A.J. Lawson – out
- Alijah Martin – out
- Jonathan Mogbo – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
Nuggets vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jamal Murray 8+ Assists (-154)
In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting, I shared why Murray may be undervalued as a playmaker:
With Nikola Jokic (knee) out of the lineup, I’m buying Jamal Murray as a playmaker on Wednesday, as basically all of Denver’s offense is going to involve the star guard.
This season, Murray is averaging 7.0 assists on 13.1 potential assists per game, and that number should skyrocket without the league’s leading assist man (Jokic) in the lineup.
Murray has also picked up double-digit dimes in three of his last four games and is averaging 7.5 assists per game in the month of December.
The Raptors rank in the top five in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season, but I think the increased workload for Murray is too attractive to pass up in this market on Wednesday night.
Nuggets vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Denver Nuggets are now down four starters heading into their matchup with the Toronto Raptors, who are 10-7 at home this season despite a shaky against the spread record.
Toronto has not been great against the spread at home, but I think this is a prime spot to back Scottie Barnes and company to win with Nikola Jokic out.
Jokic is going to miss the next four weeks with a hyperextended knee, and Jamal Murray is the only healthy starter for a Denver team that was not built to withstand this many injuries (no team is) to so many key players.
This season, the Nuggets are +11.9 points per 100 possessions when Jokic is on the floor and -5.4 points per 100 possessions when he’s off the floor.
They fell apart against Miami on Monday once the three-time MVP exited, and they don’t have Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson and Christian Braun to lean on to help carry the load in this matchup.
Toronto has won back-to-back games and sits in the No. 4 spot in the East, and it’s No. 7 in the league in defensive rating this season. That’s going to make things tough on a makeshift Denver offense on Wednesday.
Pick: Raptors -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.