Sizzling Start for Duke Basketball One-And-Done in France
Former Duke basketball guard RJ Barrett made his Olympic debut on Saturday. And the 24-year-old Toronto native, entering his first full season with the Toronto Raptors after getting traded from the New York Knicks back in late December, did so in impressive winning fashion.
Barrett tallied a team-high 23 points in Canada's 86-79 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. The 2018-19 one-and-done sensation shot 8-for-13 from the field, 1-for-4 from three, and 6-for-6 at the foul line, adding four rebounds, three assists, and one steal across his game-high 33 minutes as a starter.
RJ Barrett and Team Canada next face Australia in Lille, France, at 7:30 a.m. ET Tuesday before wrapping up their Group A slate when they take on Spain at 11:15 a.m. Friday.
The other two Duke basketball talents at the 2024 Summer Olympics both play their first games in Group C action on Sunday. Team USA and Boston Celtics champion Jayson Tatum square off against Serbia at 11:15 a.m. after Blue Devil freshman big man Khaman Maluach and South Sudan battle Puerto Rico at 5 a.m.
Quarterfinal action, featuring the top two teams from each of the four groups, tips off in Paris on Aug. 6.