Duke Basketball: Insider Predicts Landing Spot for Boozer Twins
HS Top Recruits' 23-for-25 clip in high-profile recruiting predictions speaks for itself. While the insider account isn't entering "official crystal balls" for top-shelf 2025 prospects just yet, several preliminary forecasts popped up on Saturday afternoon. One of those projections is for the Duke basketball staff to prevail in its pursuit of a potential package deal in twins Cayden and Cameron Boozer.
Here's what HS Top Recruits wrote in explaining the "60 percent" confidence level behind the early Boozers-to-Duke pick:
"With all the hype surrounding them, it is kind of surprising that you don't hear more about their recruitment...I believe [Cooper] Flagg will pass the torch over to [Cameron Boozer] in Durham after this coming season. His dad being an alumni from there and the chance to be running a blue blooded team they have connections to will be hard for them to pass up. Unless someone offers them a substantial amount of NIL over the Blue Devil's...I just don’t see that happening."
Last week, 247Sports' Travis Branham noted that Duke, Florida, and Miami currently look like the frontrunners for the Columbus High School (Fla.) sensations, fresh off powering Nightrydas Elite to a prestigious Peach Jam title. However, Branham mentioned Arkansas and UNC as others still involved in both races.
Cameron Boozer is a 6-foot-9, 235-pound phenom forward who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. That's 17 notches higher than Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound crafty guard.
Their father, Carlos Boozer, was a frontcourt standout for the 2000-01 Duke basketball national champions before enjoying a 13-year NBA career and becoming a two-time All-Star.
Neither has revealed finalists or confirmed a decision timeline.