Former Duke Basketball Teammates Set to Reunite Next Season
Grayson Allen led the NBA in 3-point percentage last season. Tyus Jones extended his league-leading streak to six years in assist-to-turnover ratio. And Mason Plumlee is the oldest Duke basketball talent still in the league.
Now, all three of those NBA Blue Devils are on tap to play for the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns.
Phoenix employed the 28-year-old Allen as a full-time backcourt starter in his first campaign with the franchise, and he responded with career-best averages of 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while posting his blistering 46.1 shooting percentage beyond the arc.
A few weeks ago, the Suns added to their frontcourt depth by signing the 34-year-old Plumlee, a veteran NBA journeyman with 786 regular season outings under his belt, to a one-year deal.
And on Saturday, following hours of chatter among NBA insiders on social media, Phoenix landed the 28-year-old Jones, who was the Washington Wizards' full-time starting point guard last season and one of the top remaining unsigned free agents entering this weekend. The former Duke basketball one-and-done, a freshman alongside Grayson Allen with the 2014-15 national champions, agreed to a one-year deal.
While instances of three Blue Devils suiting up for the same NBA squad are not new, Tyus Jones, Mason Plumlee, and Grayson Allen are currently the only such trio in store for next season.