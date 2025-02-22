Duke Basketball Rookies Rule Latest NBA Mock Draft
Just about every 2025 mock draft places Duke basketball freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg firmly at the top. Most have two more Blue Devil newcomers, guard/forward Kon Knueppel and center Khaman Maluach, in the first round, often as low lottery picks.
Now, the trio's combined stock appears as high as ever on many sites while the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (23-3, 15-1 ACC) enjoy the program's best 26-game start since Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and the 2018-19 bunch posted 24 wins before recording their fourth loss.
This week's NBA Draft On SI mock has all three Duke basketball rookie starters in the top 10 overall: Flagg at No. 1 to the Washington Wizards, Maluach at No. 8 to the Chicago Bulls, and Knueppel at No. 10 to the San Antonio Spurs.
Plus, Blue Devil rookie reserve guard/forward Isaiah Evans, leading the squad with his 45.1 shooting percentage beyond the arc, pops up at No. 42 overall (No. 12 in the second round) to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA Draft On SI doesn't list any other Blue Devils. However, veteran starting guards Sion James and Tyrese Proctor routinely appear as projected picks elsewhere.
Duke, riding a three-game winning streak under third-year head coach Jon Scheyer, is currently preparing to face Illinois (17-10, 9-8 Big Ten) in New York City's Madison Square Garden at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (FOX).
