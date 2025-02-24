Blue Devil Country

Top Five Duke Basketball Plays From Huge Madison Square Garden Victory

The Duke basketball team is on a four-game winning streak with four games remaining in the regular season.

Duke basketball guard Caleb Foster
Duke basketball guard Caleb Foster / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Duke basketball recorded its all-time largest victory in Madison Square Garden via Saturday night's 110-67 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten). Third-year head coach Jon Scheyer's No. 3-ranked Blue Devils improved to 24-3 overall and 15-1 in ACC play.

Considering seven players reached double-digit points, led by freshman guard Isaiah Evans' 17 points while shooting 5-for-8 from downtown, it's understandable that the Duke basketball social media team needed until late Sunday to pick the Blue Devils' top five plays:

5. Mason Gillis' on-the-floor hustle, Kon Knueppel's court awareness, and Caleb Foster's determined driving score.

4. Cooper Flagg's alley-oop find and fellow rookie standout Khaman Maluach's flush.

3. Beloved Blue Devil deep reserve Spencer Hubbard's splash from long range to push the lead to 45 with under a minute to play.

2. Flagg's drive, pump fake, and strong finish off the glass early in the second half.

1. Flagg's hesitation at the 3-point line in transition, lightning acceleration past traffic to the rim, and two-handed slam.

The Blue Devils are now gearing up for a true road test against the Miami Hurricanes (6-21, 2-14 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

