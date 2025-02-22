Duke Basketball Pro Zion Williamson Reaches Career Milestone
Two former No. 1 overall draft picks out of the Duke basketball program squared off on Friday night. Kyrie Irving powered the Dallas Mavericks (31-26) to a 111-103 home win with his game-high 35 points. But New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hit a milestone.
Williamson, now the only NBA Blue Devil on the Pelicans roster for the first time as a professional following Brandon Ingram's recent move to the Toronto Raptors via the trade route, tallied a team-high 29 points in the loss. In doing so, his career regular season total jumped to 5,010.
Among active players, he's now the third fastest to 5,000 points in terms of games played (203), below current Los Angeles Lakers teammates Luka Doncic (194) and LeBron James (197).
And he became the 27th Duke basketball talent to eclipse 5,000 points in the league (Kyrie Irving leads all NBA Blue Devils in history with 18,318 and counting).
Unfortunately for the injury-prone Williamson, he's missed over half of New Orleans' contests since getting drafted No. 1 overall following his 2018-19 one-and-done campaign in Durham. So, he's required six seasons as a pro to log over 200 outings.
Through 19 appearances this go-round for the Pelicans (13-43), the 24-year-old Williamson, a two-time NBA All-Star, is averaging 24.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 55.6 percent from the field.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.