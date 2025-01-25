Duke Basketball Pro Paces NBA in 3-Point Percentage Once Again
A player not named Luke Kennard has finished with the NBA's top 3-point percentage only once since 2021-22. That sharpshooter was also a Duke basketball product, as Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen secured the distinction by knocking down 46.1 percent of his attempts beyond the arc last season.
Now, Kennard, a 2015-17 teammate to Allen in the Blue Devil backcourt, is on track to make it four straight for Duke basketball talents.
The 28-year-old Ohio native, a late lottery pick in 2017, is leading the league with his career-high 49.7 percent from deep. And he's doing so for a Memphis Grizzlies squad that has reeled off five straight wins in climbing to No. 3 in the Western Conference standings at 30-15 overall.
Following his combined 50 points while shooting 14-for-20 from three across back-to-back home victories over the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans, Kennard is averaging double-digit points for the second time in as many full seasons with the Grizzlies since getting traded from the Los Angeles Clippers in February 2023.
Through his 32 outings this go-round, Kennard is posting 10.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in only 21.7 minutes per game. In addition to his lofty 3-point percentage — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic sits No. 2 on the list at 47.9 percent — he's shooting an impressive 48.8 percent from the field and 89.5 percent at the charity stripe.
Plus, note that Luke Kennard currently stacks up above all active players in career 3-point percentage. Furthermore, his 44.3 career mark checks in below only Steve Kerr's 45.4 percent on the league's all-time list.
