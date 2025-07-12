Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Product Cooper Flagg Erupts in Vegas

The Duke basketball one-and-done bounced back from what was a lackluster NBA 2K26 Summer League debut.

Matt Giles

Former Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg
Former Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke basketball treasure Cooper Flagg's effort in Las Vegas on Thursday night, marking his first NBA 2K26 Summer League appearance, didn't quite live up to the hype surrounding the No. 1 overall draft pick. But on Saturday, the 6-foot-9 phenom forward delivered what figures to be a more accurate preview of his rookie campaign with the Dallas Mavericks.

ALSO READ: Duke in Danger of Not Surviving List Cut for Premier Point Guard

Less than 48 hours after shooting 5-for-21 from the field en route to only 10 points in the Mavericks' 87-85 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the 18-year-old Flagg found his rhythm while also finding his way to the charity stripe with regularity against the San Antonio Spurs, albeit in Saturday's 76-69 loss.

This go-round, Flagg finished with a game-high 31 points across his game-high 31 minutes on the floor, shooting 10-for-21 from the field, 3-for-9 from three, and 8-for-13 at the line. He added four rebounds, one assist, and one block but also committed a couple of turnovers.

Next season, Cooper Flagg is set to team with two fellow NBA Blue Devils in third-year Dallas Mavericks big man Dereck Lively II and veteran point guard Kyrie Irving.

Flagg and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks' summer roster next face the Charlotte Hornets, featuring two 2024-25 Duke basketball starters of their own in Kon Knueppel and Sion James, at 6:30 p.m. ET Monday (NBA TV).

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball