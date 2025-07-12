Duke Basketball Product Cooper Flagg Erupts in Vegas
Duke basketball treasure Cooper Flagg's effort in Las Vegas on Thursday night, marking his first NBA 2K26 Summer League appearance, didn't quite live up to the hype surrounding the No. 1 overall draft pick. But on Saturday, the 6-foot-9 phenom forward delivered what figures to be a more accurate preview of his rookie campaign with the Dallas Mavericks.
Less than 48 hours after shooting 5-for-21 from the field en route to only 10 points in the Mavericks' 87-85 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the 18-year-old Flagg found his rhythm while also finding his way to the charity stripe with regularity against the San Antonio Spurs, albeit in Saturday's 76-69 loss.
This go-round, Flagg finished with a game-high 31 points across his game-high 31 minutes on the floor, shooting 10-for-21 from the field, 3-for-9 from three, and 8-for-13 at the line. He added four rebounds, one assist, and one block but also committed a couple of turnovers.
Next season, Cooper Flagg is set to team with two fellow NBA Blue Devils in third-year Dallas Mavericks big man Dereck Lively II and veteran point guard Kyrie Irving.
Flagg and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks' summer roster next face the Charlotte Hornets, featuring two 2024-25 Duke basketball starters of their own in Kon Knueppel and Sion James, at 6:30 p.m. ET Monday (NBA TV).
