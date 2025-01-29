Blue Devil Country

Former Duke Basketball Forward Set for Season-Ending Surgery

A recent shoulder injury has cut short Duke basketball product Jalen Johnson's prolific 2024-25 campaign.

Matt Giles

Former Duke basketball forward Jalen Johnson
Former Duke basketball forward Jalen Johnson / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

Atlanta Hawks starting forward and 2020-21 Duke basketball one-and-done Jalen Johnson will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a left shoulder injury, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ: Future Duke Forward Powers Victory Over LeBron James' Son

Johnson, one of two dozen Blue Devils currently in the NBA, sustained the injury while attempting to block a shot in the early going of the team's 122-119 home loss to the Toronto Raptors last week, forcing the 23-year-old Wisconsin native to sit out Atlanta's past three outings.

And in Johnson's absence, the Hawks (22-25), coached by late-1980s Duke basketball guard and 1990s Blue Devil assistant Quin Snyder, have seen their losing streak grow to six games.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Jalen Johnson, who heard his name No. 20 overall at the 2021 NBA Draft after packing up and leaving the 2020-21 Blue Devils in February of Duke's subpar season, now sees his fourth year as an ever-improving professional come to an unfortunate end after posting career-high averages of 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.

Across 36 appearances, he shot 50.0 percent from the field, 31.2 percent beyond the arc, and 74.6 percent at the foul line.

ALSO READ: UNC Player Leapfrogs Blue Devil Legend on All-Time ACC List

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more updates on NBA Blue Devils and other Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball