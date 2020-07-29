Duke Basketball's Record Against Conference USA

Since Louisville joined the ACC, the Cardinals have had some epic games against Duke. The Zion Williamson-led Blue Devils needed an historic comeback two years ago to erase a 23-point deficit two years ago. Last year, the two teams met at Cameron in an ACC showdown that attracted College Gameday to Duke.

Prior to joining the ACC, however, Louisville was a member of Conference USA. That conference is still around, of course, although the remaining members have not been as competitive with Duke as the Cardinals.

Duke is 14-0 all-time against current CUSA members.

The Blue Devils have never played against eight of the current Conference USA teams: Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, Southern Miss, Texas San Antonio and UTEP.

Duke is 4-0 against Western Kentucky, its best undefeated mark against any CUSA team. The two teams haven’t met since 1978, however and, surprisingly, have never met at Cameron. Duke has three neutral court wins and one at WKU. The Hilltoppers also have the two closest games against the Blue Devils, losing 73-72 in 1968 and 75-69 in 1973. No other CUSA teams have gotten within single digits of Duke.

Duke is 3-0 against Alabama Birmingham, most recently winning at Cameron in January 2011. Duke also has a pair of neutral court wins in 1984 and 1985.

The Blue Devils are also 3-0 against cross-state foe Charlotte. Duke beat the 49ers in 1990, 1992 and 2009, all at Cameron Indoor. Charlotte has traveled to Duke more than all the other current CUSA teams combined.

The Blue Devils are 2-0 against Old Dominion, with the wins coming in 1986 and 1995, both on neutral floors.

Duke has 1-0 marks against both Rice and Florida Atlantic, beating the Owls on a neutral floor in 1976 and FAU at Cameron in 2013.

Stay tuned in upcoming days as we continue tracking Duke’s football and basketball history against the other conferences in the country.

