Duke Basketball Recruiters Heading Back to California
At least a dozen programs will be at Eleanor Roosevelt High School (Calif.) this week to check in on senior guard Brayden Burries. Duke basketball is among those expected to be on hand, HS Top Recruits reported on Monday, along with Kentucky, Alabama, Louisville, Kansas, Arizona, Tennessee, UConn, UCLA, Oregon, SMU, and Southern Cal.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Burries, a five-star whose sturdy base and silky game bring to mind a 2023-24 Duke basketball guard in Californian Jared McCain, ranks No. 14 overall, No. 3 among combo guards, and No. 2 in California on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. He's held an offer from Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer since July 2023, two months before he traveled to Durham for an unofficial visit.
"I'm pretty much just a complete basketball player," Burries told ZAGSBLOG's Sam Lance back in June. "I can do everything: defend, rebound, shoot, drive, play make."
As things stand, Brayden Burries hasn't announced any official visits for his senior year. Perhaps the Blue Devils' check-in this week will convince him to return to Duke at some point during the 2024-25 season.
Burries boasts over two dozen offers and has yet to reveal any finalists. Moreover, he's expressed no rush in choosing a winner in his recruitment.