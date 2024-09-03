Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Recruiters Heading Back to California

The Duke basketball staff has been pursuing Brayden Burries for over a year now.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball recruiting target Brayden Burries
Duke basketball recruiting target Brayden Burries / Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

At least a dozen programs will be at Eleanor Roosevelt High School (Calif.) this week to check in on senior guard Brayden Burries. Duke basketball is among those expected to be on hand, HS Top Recruits reported on Monday, along with Kentucky, Alabama, Louisville, Kansas, Arizona, Tennessee, UConn, UCLA, Oregon, SMU, and Southern Cal.

ALSO READ: Three-Year Duke Center Expresses Brotherhood Appreciation

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Burries, a five-star whose sturdy base and silky game bring to mind a 2023-24 Duke basketball guard in Californian Jared McCain, ranks No. 14 overall, No. 3 among combo guards, and No. 2 in California on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. He's held an offer from Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer since July 2023, two months before he traveled to Durham for an unofficial visit.

"I'm pretty much just a complete basketball player," Burries told ZAGSBLOG's Sam Lance back in June. "I can do everything: defend, rebound, shoot, drive, play make."

As things stand, Brayden Burries hasn't announced any official visits for his senior year. Perhaps the Blue Devils' check-in this week will convince him to return to Duke at some point during the 2024-25 season.

Burries boasts over two dozen offers and has yet to reveal any finalists. Moreover, he's expressed no rush in choosing a winner in his recruitment.

More Duke Basketball News

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball