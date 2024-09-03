Three-Year Duke Basketball Center Expresses Brotherhood Appreciation
It's unclear where Marques Bolden will be playing next season. But this past weekend, it sounds like the Duke basketball alum's only focus was catching up with fellow members of The Brotherhood in Durham.
Bolden, a 2016-19 center under now-retired Duke basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski and one of several former Blue Devil players on campus for the program's Pro Devils Weekend get-together, commented on the strength of The Brotherhood in the following video from the K Center practice facility:
"It's an amazing feeling being back at Duke," Bolden says in the clip. "You know, The Brotherhood is strong, and it lives forever. And so, I'm glad to be a part of it.
"Coming back, seeing the exciting group that we have for this year — and especially with all the exciting alumni, professional players we have — it's been great just to see everybody working, get everybody together this weekend."
Last season, Marques Bolden enjoyed his first NBA action since the 2020-21 season. He began the campaign on a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, got waived in January after appearing in only two games, signed a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets in February that became a two-way deal in March, and was on the court for nine more outings, even drawing his first career start in the league.
Nevertheless, the Hornets waived the 26-year-old former undrafted big man in early July.
A few days later, though, Bolden joined the Golden State Warriors for Summer League play and delivered a few promising performances.