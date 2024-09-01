Duke Basketball Gem Returns to Durham, Makes Guest Appearance
Shane Battier was one of several former Duke basketball talents in Durham this weekend. Perhaps it was all part of a ploy to help third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff impress the visiting five-star twins in Columbus High School (Fla.) forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer, sons of one of Battier's 2001 national championship teammates, Carlos Boozer.
Whatever the primary reason for Battier's return to his alma mater, where the sensational forward broke the NCAA record with 131 career wins en route to seeing his jersey number retired in Cameron Indoor Stadium, it included the 45-year-old's guest appearance on The Brotherhood Podcast. That episode is set to premier on the program's YouTube channel on Tuesday.
Plus, the camera-friendly Battier appears in bulk in Duke basketball social media posts, as he spent time with a wide range of Blue Devils, past and present.
The photos below feature Battier holding the 2001 trophy, showing off his championship ring, chatting with Scheyer, posing with two former Blue Devil teammates in current Duke basketball assistants Chris Carrawell and Will Avery, smiling alongside freshman phenom Cooper Flagg, and sharing some laughs with a couple of the program's all-time high-risers in Dahntay Jones and Gene Banks:
After becoming a two-time All-American, three-time NABC Defensive Player of the Year, and national champ, Shane Battier heard his name No. 6 overall at the 2001 NBA Draft. He carved out a 13-year career in league, winning NBA titles as a clutch 3-point weapon for the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.