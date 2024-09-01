Former Duke Basketball Big Man Enlivens Campus During Visit
Not every former Duke basketball player finds their way back to campus often. But many do. And Dereck Lively II is at or near the top of that list in the 16 months since turning pro following his impressive development as a one-and-done in Jon Scheyer's first recruiting class as the Blue Devils' head coach.
Lively, a late lottery pick who shined and reached the NBA Finals as a Dallas Mavericks rookie center alongside 2010-11 Duke basketball guard Kyrie Irving, appeared in the Blue Devils' practice facility on Thursday:
On Friday night, in a repeat hype-man performance from last year's Duke football upset win over Clemson in Wallace Wade Stadium, Lively popped up on the jumbotron to help enliven the crowd and give a shoutout to his cousin in Blue Devil redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Brian Parker II:
Back on the court the following day, the 7-foot-1, 230-pounder offered up more of his endearingly vibrant personality to the camera while trying to figure out who is tallest between himself and fellow upbeat Brotherhood giants Mark Williams, now gearing up for this third season with the Charlotte Hornets, and Khaman Maluach, a five-star member of Scheyer's latest top-ranked class:
It sure sounds like Maluach sincerely appreciated Lively's presence and insights.
"I mean, working out with Dereck, it's amazing," the 17-year-old South Sudan native says in the video below. "He was just in the Finals. Getting to know some of his experiences here, and we're working basically on the touch and the whole-around game, balance, staying on balance while going for hook shots — that's like the most important thing I learned today. And taking your time, too, you don't have to rush.
"I'm grateful that I got this opportunity to work out with him."
Leaving folks feeling grateful is just the Dereck Lively II way.
Despite spending only one season in Durham, the 20-year-old Philadelphian, whose mother, Kathy Drysdale, died in April following her decade-long cancer battle, has established himself as one of the most enriching Duke basketball sights on campus each and every time he returns.