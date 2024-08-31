Twin Duke Basketball Recruits Make Appearance at Football Game
Columbus High School (Fla.) standouts Cayden and Cameron Boozer have the Duke basketball program's full attention this weekend as Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils look to put the finishing touches on their longtime recruitment.
On Friday night, the five-star twin sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champion and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer showed up on Brooks Field in Wallace Wade Stadium. They arrived on the scene minutes before the Duke football squad's season opener against in-state FCS opponent Elon.
They began the contest sitting on the front row behind the Duke football sideline, joined by their mother and Blue Devil coaches, not to mention current and past Duke basketball players alike. The former Duke talents in attendance included Dereck Lively II, DJ Steward, Theo John, Cassius Stanley, and Mark Williams.
Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard who ranks No. 18 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, and Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward sitting at No. 2 in the class, are in Durham for their second Duke basketball visit since landing on Jon Scheyer's 2025 offer sheet back in May 2022. They took an official visit last November, coinciding with the Blue Devils' loss to Arizona in Cameron Indoor Stadium (the inspiration for Cameron Boozer's name).
Next on the Boozers' slate are visits to Florida (Sept. 7) and Miami (Sept. 11).
Neither has advertised a decision date. But it wouldn't be a surprise if they announce their college decisions in the coming weeks.