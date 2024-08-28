Blue Devil Country

New Name to Remember on Duke Basketball Recruiting Radar

The Duke basketball coaches and their UNC counterparts already have eyes on one nearby top-10 talent in the 2027 class.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Only 25 miles separate Duke basketball's Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham and Broughton High School in Raleigh, where five-star Jordan Page is preparing to potentially dominate the local competition as a mere sophomore.

The distance between Page and Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils seems worth noting at this early stage. After all, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound wing's advanced skillset, earning him a No. 9 overall ranking on the 2027 ESPN 25, should demand significant attention from the recruiters in Durham. Add in the fact that he referred to Duke as a "dream school" this summer.

Moreover, Rivals' Rob Cassidy confirmed on Wednesday that Page has already landed on the radars of the two bluebloods on Tobacco Road in Duke and archrival UNC.

Here's what 247Sports national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi noted about Page's prowess and upside in early April after watching the then-14-year-old hold his own against older players at the USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp in Phoenix:

"He's got a long and lean frame, is a plus athlete, and has some ability as both a jump shooter and driver. Obviously, he's got to keep progressing, but this is what high-major wings look like."

Chances are Jordan Page becomes a top candidate to receive an early Duke basketball offer whenever Jon Scheyer and his crew begin officially entering 2027 battles.

