Duke Basketball Recruits See Huge Jumps in Rankings
As of this week's update to 247Sports' 2025 Top Basketball Recruits, all 14 of the prospects who have received an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, including just a few who are no longer considering the Blue Devils, now rank inside the top 32.
And among the dozen or so still drawing Duke basketball interest, five reside in the top 10.
Roosevelt High School (Calif.) five-star Brayden Burries, who visited the Blue Devils last fall and received a check-in from Jon Scheyer's staff last week, cracked the top 10 for the first time. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard, somewhat similar in stature and style to 2023-24 Duke basketball one-and-done Jared McCain, climbed two spots to No. 9 overall.
Another notable riser is Highland School (Va.) five-star Nate Ament. The 6-foot-9, 185-pound forward, who was in Durham the same weekend as Burries at this time last year, took another significant step in competing for No. 1 as a senior by leaping from No. 7 to No. 4 in 247Sports' eyes. That's 10 spots higher than where the long-limbed phenom sat as recently as March.
Outside the top 10, the eye-popping leaper — both in a ranking and literal sense — is Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) five-star Braylon Mullins. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound springy guard, who has scheduled a Duke basketball official visit coinciding with Countdown to Craziness the first weekend of October, now appears at No. 16 overall. That's a seven-spot rise in the latest update and a whopping 80-spot jump since the start of spring.
Duke basketball hasn't landed a 2025 prize. But assuming one of the current targets becomes the first, it'll mark a big-time win, no matter which one it is.
