Jon Scheyer Trying to Tap Duke Basketball Pipeline School
On Tuesday, the day before Jordan Smith Jr.'s 17th birthday, the five-star junior posed for the camera standing next to one of his blueblood suitors in third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer.
Scheyer visited the 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard at his Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.). That prep powerhouse has produced four Blue Devils this decade: former Duke guards Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach, plus a pair of current freshmen in Durham in five-star center Patrick Ngongba II and four-star wing Darren Harris.
The 37-year-old Scheyer's trip to check in on Smith, who climbed another notch this week to No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, comes just a few weeks before the imposing backcourt talent's scheduled Duke basketball visit.
Before heading to Durham the last weekend of September, Smith will tour Syracuse beginning late next week. And the weekend after he visits Duke, he'll return to Tobacco Road to check out the Blue Devils' nearby archrival, UNC.
Jordan Smith Jr. is one of only three on the 2026 Duke basketball wishlist. The other two are Compass Prep (Ariz.) newly minted five-star forward Miikka Muurinen, who is set to visit Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils the same weekend as Smith, and the cycle's No. 1 overall prospect in St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) five-star floor general Brandon McCoy Jr.
