Jon Scheyer Trying to Tap Duke Basketball Pipeline School

Duke HC Jon Scheyer was in yesterday for 2026 5⭐️ @PVIHoops/@TTOBasketball G Jordan Smith Jr. yesterday. He’s set to take his unofficial visit to Durham Sept. 28.



Scheyer looks to keep the PVI/TTO➡️Duke pipeline flowing.



Smith turns 17yo today.



👤: https://t.co/Q3T6fJpjzJ pic.twitter.com/7nB5ON8iiy