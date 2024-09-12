Blue Devil Country

Elite Big Man Enters Duke Basketball Recruiting Radar

The Duke basketball coaches have eyes on a top Florida prospect in Jeremy Jenkins.

Duke basketball
Duke basketball / David Yeazell-Imagn Images
Months before Jeremy Jenkins even began his prep career, he was on the radar of scouts and recruiters. At that time, the 2027 prospect pointed to the Duke basketball program, along with Auburn and Kentucky, as a "dream offer."

Now, two months before tipping off his sophomore campaign at Riviera Preparatory School in Miami, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward/center looks well on his way to achieving five-star status. Jenkins ranks No. 14 overall on the early 2027 ESPN 25.

And last week, Relentless Hoops' Trent Markwith reported that at least one member of the Duke basketball staff was at the high-throttle bruiser's school, where Jenkins averaged 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game as a mere freshman for a powerhouse Riviera program that successfully defended its title as 3A state champions.

In August, Source Hoops' Rick Staudt listed Jenkins, playing for Florida Rebels 15U on the Nike EYBL circuit, as one of five 2027 standouts in spring and summer grassroots action:

"[Jeremy Jenkins] was solid during the EYBL springs sessions, averaging just under 12 points a game.  That average went to 14 points a game during the Peach Jam.  National scouts noted his strength, skill, feel for the game, and footwork in the post."

Jon Scheyer and his crew haven't extended any offers to current high school sophomores. Perhaps they won't for several more months.

However, since the open recruiting period began on Sept. 4, the Blue Devils have put eyes on a few of the cycle's top-shelf talents, including Jeremy Jenkins.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

