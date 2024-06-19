Duke Basketball Releases Official 2024-25 Blue Devil Roster
On Tuesday night, the Duke basketball program revealed that the entire 2024-25 team had arrived on campus to begin summer workouts as a unit. Also this week, GoDuke.com published the official roster for next season, the 36-year-old Jon Scheyer's third at the helm since succeeding Hall of Famer and five-time national champion head coach Mike Krzyzewski.
The published roster includes jerseys numbers, which have been known for weeks, as well as the heights and weights of every player, which are now confirmed.
No doubt the 2024-25 Blue Devils, featuring a top-ranked recruiting class and college hoops veterans, are grand in stature and status. Excluding former walk-on Spencer Hubbard, they range in height from 6-foot-5 returning backcourt starters Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster to a 7-foot-2 five-star in freshman center Khaman Maluach.
Here are the jersey numbers and player measurements:
- 1 - Caleb Foster, 6-foot-5, 197-pound sophomore guard
- 2 - Cooper Flagg, 6-foot-9, 205-pound freshman forward
- 3 - Isaiah Evans, 6-foot-6, 185-pound freshman guard/forward
- 5 - Tyrese Proctor, 6-foot-5, 183-pound junior guard
- 6 - Maliq Brown, 6-foot-8, 222-pound junior forward
- 7 - Kon Knueppel, 6-foot-6, 205-pound freshman guard/forward
- 8 - Darren Harris, 6-foot-6, 195-pound freshman guard/forward
- 9 - Khaman Maluach, 7-foot-2, 250-pound freshman center
- 13 - Cameron Sheffield, 6-foot-6, 195-pound senior guard
- 14 - Sion James, 6-foot-6, 220-pound graduate guard
- 18 - Mason Gillis, 6-foot-6, 225-pound graduate forward
- 20 - Neal Begovich, 6-foot-9, 230-pound walk-on graduate forward
- 21 - Patrick Ngongba II, 6-foot-11, 240-pound freshman center
- 52 - Stanley Borden, 7-foot, 241-pound walk-on senior center
- 55 - Spencer Hubbard, 5-foot-8, 157-pound graduate guard
