Elite Prep Officially Eliminates Duke Basketball From Race
La Lumiere School (Ind.) forward Jalen Haralson reported an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer in July 2023. And the 6-foot-7, 210-pound five-star routinely named the Blue Devils among his most active suitors for roughly a year.
ALSO READ: First Look at 2024-25 Blue Devils in Home Jerseys
But those Duke basketball mentions stopped at some point this summer. Plus, it became evident that Haralson had no plans to visit the Blue Devils as he announced scheduled trips elsewhere in recent months.
Even so, Haralson, now ranking No. 13 overall and No. 1 in Indiana on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, still had Duke in the top nine he revealed in March, along with Auburn, Michigan State, Kansas, Indiana, Gonzaga, Purdue, Missouri, and Notre Dame.
On Monday afternoon, though, Jalen Haralson trimmed that list to three, effectively ruling out any possibility of ending up in Durham. The versatile wing's finalists are Notre Dame, Michigan State, and Indiana.
He unveiled them in the following post, noting that he'll announce a winner on Wednesday:
Meanwhile, Scheyer and his assistants have yet to land a 2025 commit. That said, they appear to be among the top contenders for a handful of top-shelf talents, including the heralded twin sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer in Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star forward Cameron Boozer and five-star guard Cayden Boozer.
ALSO READ: Five-Star Duke Recruit Now Considering Reclass
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.