Duke Basketball Staff Now Set to Meet With Top Transfer Guard
Win or lose, the 2024-25 Duke basketball season will officially conclude by Monday night, as the Blue Devils are heading to the Final Four in San Antonio with hopes of securing the program’s sixth national championship.
But even with a victory, head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew would continue to work as they look to retool the roster in Durham for next season. After all, programs whose seasons have already ended enjoy a head start on offseason pursuits.
On Monday, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported that Scheyer's Blue Devil staff has scheduled a meeting with talented transfer guard and North Carolina native Silas Demary Jr.
Duke basketball is one of many that have reportedly contacted the Georgia transfer since he entered the portal last week. And the Blue Devils are now on a shortlist of teams that have earned a meeting with him.
Rothstein noted that Demary began the week with a trip to visit the St. John’s Red Storm. Plus, the coveted prospect is planning to check out UConn and BYU.
After excelling on both ends of the floor as a full-time starter in both of his seasons with the Bulldogs, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound sophomore is searching for a new home to further develop his game. Across 33 outings as a sophomore, Demary averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 37.4 percent from downtown.
With the season still in progress for the Blue Devils, it’s unknown how many spots Scheyer & Co. will have open for the 2025-26 Duke basketball roster. Assuming there is space available, though, Silas Demary Jr. could be a valuable portal addition to the blueblood.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more updates on Duke basketball portal pursuits.