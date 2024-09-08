Blue Devil Country

Where Duke Basketball Stands in Koa Peat Sweepstakes

The Duke basketball recruiters are less than two weeks away from hosting the five-star 2025 bruiser.

A few days ago, members of the Duke basketball staff showed up at Perry High School (Ariz.) to check in on longtime 2025 target Koa Peat, Duke Blue Devils On SI confirmed.

Plus, Duke is among four programs set to host the 6-foot-8, 235-pound versatile forward for an official visit within the next month. Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils will welcome him to campus for his three-day tour beginning Sept. 20.

Peat, who appears at No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Todd Peat, kicked off his slate of senior-year visits at Arizona State last weekend. He'll visit Arkansas next weekend, Duke the following weekend, Baylor the weekend after that, and Arizona the first weekend of October.

Although the Blue Devils have another priority 2025 target at Peat's position in Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star Cameron Boozer, who ranks No. 2 overall in the cycle, one national recruiting insider recently opined that Scheyer and his crew could land both coveted forwards.

"They are sneakily in this battle for Koa Peat," 247Sports' Travis Branham explained a few weeks ago, "whether they do or don't get Cameron Boozer...Both of those guys can play off of each other."

Duke basketball entered the Koa Peat sweepstakes with an offer back in August 2023. Five months later, he included the Blue Devils in his top 10, along with Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Texas, Houston, UNC, UCLA, Michigan, and Kentucky (now considering Arkansas, too, ever since head coach John Calipari's move there from Kentucky back in the spring).

He visited UNC, Michigan, Texas, and Houston during his junior year.

