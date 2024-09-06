Blue Devil Country

Elite Duke Basketball Target Hosts UNC Staff for In-Home Visit

The Duke basketball coaches may have some ground to make up in the Caleb Wilson sweepstakes.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer versus UNC
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer versus UNC
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang remain in contention for Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star senior Caleb Wilson. That said, their activity level doesn't appear as high as some of the 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward's other suitors.

This week, Wilson has welcomed two programs into his home for visits.

First-year BYU head coach Kevin Young and assistant Chris Burgess, who played two seasons for the Blue Devils in the late 1990s before transferring to Utah, were there on Wednesday:

And on Thursday, fourth-year UNC head coach Hubert Davis and assistant Brad Frederick were on hand to make their pitch:

Wilson, who sits at No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has held a Duke basketball offer since last summer. While he hasn't visited the Blue Devils in person, he did include the program among his top 12 back in late July, along with UNC, Alabama, Arkansas, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio State, UCF, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and Auburn.

For now, it looks as though Scheyer and his cohorts have a better shot at landing one of the other two power forwards who rank among the top five prospects in the cycle. They are Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star Cameron Boozer, No. 2 overall, and Perry High School (Ariz.) five-star Koa Peat, No. 5 overall.

However, Caleb Wilson, whose only locked-in official visits for his senior year are to Alabama this weekend and Kentucky next weekend, hasn't advertised a decision timeline. Moreover, he's mentioned that he may wait until the spring before choosing a winner in his recruitment.

More Duke Basketball News

