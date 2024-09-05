Duke Basketball Reasserts Presence in High-Profile Recruiting Battle
If slow and steady wins the Nate Ament race, Duke basketball may well be the program to prevail in the end. Throughout every stage of the five-star's recruitment since the Blue Devils extended an offer during his unofficial visit to Durham around this same time last year, Jon Scheyer and his staff have consistently popped up at his games, all the while looking like a serious contender.
On Wednesday, the first day of the open recruiting period, Scheyer sent a member of his juggernaut recruiting team to Highland School (Va.) to check in on Ament, a 6-foot-9, 185-pound forward who has risen 11 spots since last September to No. 13 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
According to On3's Jamie Shaw, the list of suitors on hand included head coaches from Kentucky, Louisville, Notre Dame, Kansas State, and Georgetown, plus assistants from Duke, Kansas, and Virginia.
Ament postponed a visit to Kentucky that was initially on tap for last weekend. For now, he's slated to be on an official visit at Virginia next weekend. Meanwhile, although he has yet to announce dates for a return trip to Durham, the 17-year-old versatile phenom has noted plans to visit bluebloods Duke, UConn, and UNC at some point before choosing a college.
As for a timeline, Nate Ament has expressed no rush in making up his mind. And he hasn't named finalists.