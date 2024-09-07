Blue Devil Country

No. 1 Recruit Draws Duke Basketball Suitors to School

While on the West Coast, Duke basketball checked in on phenom Brandon McCoy Jr.

Matt Giles

St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) junior Brandon McCoy Jr. is one of only three 2026 preps who have received an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. And this week, the Blue Devils were among a handful of programs that had a representative on hand to check in on the 6-foot-4, 170-pound five-star guard.

McCoy, an explosive playmaker who ranks No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite and officially landed on the Duke basketball wishlist in late July, also welcomed Arkansas, Arizona, SMU, Washington, and UCLA to his school, national recruiting insider Adam Zagoria reported on Saturday afternoon.

Jon Scheyer has landed at least one top-five prospect in two of his first three recruiting cycles as head coach, including the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 class in current Blue Devil freshman forward Cooper Flagg.

Duke is one of four bluebloods who have already entered the fray for Brandon McCoy Jr.

The other two confirmed early Duke basketball targets on the 2026 trail are Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith, boasting a No. 8 overall composite ranking, and Compass Prep (Ariz.) four-star forward Miikka Muurinen, appearing at No. 68 overall among the nation's high school juniors.

