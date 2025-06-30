SI

Jayson Tatum's Already Back in the Gym Less Than Two Months After Achilles Surgery

This is an optimistic sign for Tatum when he makes his eventual return.

Madison Williams

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum looks to shoot a basket.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum looks to shoot a basket. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jayson Tatum's postseason came to a traumatic ending when he tore his Achilles tendon in the Boston Celtics' Eastern Conference semifinal series vs. the New York Knicks on May 12.

He underwent surgery on the Achilles less than 24 hours after suffering the injury. He sounded optimistic shortly after the surgery regarding his recovery process. However, in the past week, Tatum's taken to X and aired some grievances about the struggles of recovering from the surgery.

"Day 45… this is some b---s---," Tatum tweeted on Friday night.

On Sunday, Tatum posted a video on his Snapchat of him already working out in a gym with a boot on his leg. The Celtics star was doing crunches while holding a weight. Maybe this is what Tatum was complaining about on social media, as his return to working out surely wasn't very easy for him.

The Celtics haven't released an official timeline for Tatum's return, but Achilles tears tend to take 9-12 months for players to come back full force. At that rate, Tatum likely won't be back in action until the second half of the 2025-26 season at least. But, this video is a good sign for Tatum making that awaited return.

