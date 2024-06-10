Duke Basketball Has Top Four Storyline in College Hoops Next Season
Only UCLA head coach John Wooden has ever won three straight national championships. Dan Hurley and UConn hope to join that club next season. Naturally, adding in Hurley's announced rejection of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, the Huskies' outlook is the nation's top storyline entering 2024-25. But in the eyes of CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, one particular Duke basketball story belongs in the next group.
That story, of course, is five-star phenom Cooper Flagg, who ranks No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and just so happened to pick the Blue Devils over UConn at the finish line of his recruitment back in the fall.
Rothstein referred to the 6-foot-9, 200-pound Flagg as a "generational talent." He and 2018-19 Duke basketball one-and-done RJ Barrett are the only Blue Devils this century to arrive in Durham with a perfect 1.0000 composite rating, per 247Sports.
And it helps that Flagg, who doesn't turn 18 until Dec. 21, won't be alone in trying to build on third-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer's promising back-to-back 27-9 campaigns. Flagg headlines the nation's No. 1 recruiting haul, a six-deep collection that includes four more five-stars and a top-tier four-star.
The Blue Devils also welcome four transfers, including three who figure to lock down spots in the regular rotation. Plus, Scheyer & Co. welcome back two guards with experience as starters in Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster.
Alongside UConn's three-peat quest under "the new face of college basketball" in Dan Hurley and Duke's "Maine Event" in projected one-and-done top overall draft pick Cooper Flagg, Rothstein highlighted Nate Oats' loaded Alabama program seeking another Final Four and the fact that the Big 12 has a chance to begin the season with five teams in the top 10.
Speaking of top 10, chances are UConn, Duke, and Alabama all begin there.
