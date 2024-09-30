Duke Basketball: Tyrese Proctor Exhibits 'Head of Ship' Duties
Five-on-five Duke basketball action has ramped up as the 2024-25 Blue Devils prepare for the third season of the Jon Scheyer era in Durham.
Over the weekend, the Duke basketball social media team mic'd up junior guard Tyrese Proctor for those intrasquad battles on Coach K Court.
ALSO READ: Cooper Flagg Explains Spark to Blue Devil Fandom
The account then posted clips, showcasing the 6-foot-6, 183-pound Australian's vocal leadership, playmaking prowess, and silky shooting touch. And the post's caption notes that the next Duke Blue Planet video will feature more highlights of Proctor and the Blue Devils working to build on the program's back-to-back 27-9 campaigns under Scheyer's command.
Proctor, who has averaged 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.5 between his two seasons as a starter in the Duke basketball backcourt, is the only scholarship talent remaining from Scheyer's first season at the helm. Plus, the 20-year-old, looking to further grow as a leader while helping this year's six-deep freshman class learn the ropes, is the Blue Devils' only returning co-captain from last season.
"It's a long season," Proctor told Duke Blue Devils On SI during last week's Duke basketball media day in Cameron Indoor Stadium. "That's the one thing I've sort of told the freshmen. It's gonna a lot of ups and downs. You just got to stay levelheaded.
"It's a good thing this year that we have such a close locker room that we can have those conversations off the court and really get to know each other and stuff like that. I think just staying levelheaded the whole season — whether I'm playing good, not so good — I think that's a big thing as well, just being the head of the ship helping everyone, as well as the older guys who are with me."
ALSO READ: Interesting Prediction of 2024-25 Blue Devil Starting Lineup
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.