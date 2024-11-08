Former Duke Basketball Wing Draws Start for Stagnant ACC Squad
TJ Power transferred to Virginia following his Duke basketball freshman campaign last season, presumably with the hope of showing off his smooth spot-up 3-pointer more often.
ALSO READ: Ex-Duke Forward Delivers Another Statement Effort in NBA
But the Cavaliers' infamously drab offense appears to have carried over from Tony Bennett's tenure into Ron Sanchez's interim season at the helm in Charlottesville. With that in mind, there's no guarantee Power will enjoy much of an uptick in scoring opportunities compared to his Blue Devil stint, in which he played 26 games but averaged only 2.1 points in 7.0 minutes per outing.
On Wednesday night, the 6-foot-9, 221-pound sophomore earned a spot in the starting lineup for Virginia's season opener. However, across Power's career-high 19 minutes on the floor in the 65-56 home win over Campbell, the former five-star Massachussetts prep scored only three points, shooting 1-for-3 from the field, including a 1-for-2 clip from deep.
He added three rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
Power is one of seven 2023-24 Duke basketball talents who transferred out of Durham in the spring. And he's one of four now suiting up for another ACC program, along with Virginia Tech's Jaden Schutt, Stanford's Jaylen Blakes, and Clemson's Christian Reeves.
Jon Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils is slated to square off against Virginia and TJ Power only once in the regular season, a Feb. 17 showdown in Charlottesville.
ALSO READ: Blue Devil Alum Jaylen Blakes Tallies Career Highs for New Squad
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.