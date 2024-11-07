Blue Devil Country

Ex-Duke Basketball Forward Delivers Another Statement Effort

Former part-season Duke basketball player Jalen Johnson is averaging a double-double for the 2024-25 Hawks.

Matt Giles

Former Duke basketball forward Jalen Johnson
Former Duke basketball forward Jalen Johnson / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Playing for a late-1980s Duke basketball point guard in third-year Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder, former No. 20 overall draft pick Jalen Johnson is shining in his fourth season as a pro. The mere 22-year-old, who bolted from Durham and returned to his home state of Wisconsin roughly midway through the 2020-21 Blue Devils' subpar campaign, is clearly determined to build on his breakout production last go-round.

RELATED: List of Former Duke Players Currently in the NBA

In powering the Hawks (4-5) to a 121-116 home win over the New York Knicks (3-4) on Wednesday night, Johnson tallied his second straight double-double and fifth already this season via 23 points and 15 rebounds in 39 minutes on the floor.

He added seven assists and one block, shooting 10-for-18 from the field, including a 3-for-6 clip from three.

ALSO READ: Duke Alum Tallies Career Highs for New Squad

After bumping his scoring average from 5.6 points per game in 2022-23 to 16.0 last season, Jalen Johnson is now averaging an impressive 18.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.6 steals for the 2024-25 Atlanta squad.

Johnson, Snyder, and the Hawks look to record their first back-to-back wins since the first two games of the season when they play on the road against the Detroit Pistons (3-6), including Johnson's former Duke basketball teammate in reserve guard and third-year pro Wendell Moore Jr., at 7 p.m. ET Friday.

ALSO READ: Top Duke Target Falls to Premier Prep in Showdown

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball