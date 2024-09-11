Another High-Profile Prep Attracts Duke Basketball Attention
Duke basketball recruiters and their Kentucky counterparts were at Blake High School (Md.) to check out five-star sophomore Baba Oladotun on Monday, MADE Hoops' Colby Giacubeno reported. The 6-foot-9, 180-pound forward, boasting a ready-made frame and budding game to draw blueblood interest, ranks No. 1 on the 2027 ESPN 25.
ALSO READ: Duke Staff Makes Strategic Play for Boozer Twins
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope followed up with an offer, making Oladotun the Wildcats' first target in the cycle. Thus far, there's been no report of Duke head coach Jon Scheyer following suit, as the Blue Devils have yet to enter the fray for any 2027 recruits.
However, Baba Oladotun, son of a Virginia Tech reserve center from the early 1990s in Ibraheem Oladotun, is undoubtedly a talent worth keeping an eye on whenever Scheyer and his gang ramp up their 2027 efforts.
Here's a snippet of On3's scouting report on the multifaceted wing:
"You immediately notice the length and the frame with Baba Oladotun. The jump shot is what he does, and it is where his production comes from at this point...He is a threat as a pull-up jump shooter, getting a high release with good balance. He will need to continue adding weight, and with that, he could become a more consistent rebounder. With his length and natural athleticism, there is an upside there on the defensive end."
The Duke basketball coaches have expressed interest in several 2027 preps. Those potential targets include nearby sensation Jordan Page, a five-star forward who attends Broughton High School in Raleigh and appears at No. 8 among his peers in the eyes of ESPN.
ALSO READ: Caleb Foster Asks Blue Devil Great for Championship Secret
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.