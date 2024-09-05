Insider on One Duke Basketball Recruitment: 'Probably Not Happening'
The Braylon Mullins sweepstakes is heating up on the 2025 recruiting trail, as the Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) four-star is now a few official visits into his senior slate. And at least for the moment, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are looking more and more like a longshot for the 6-foot-5, 180-pound springy guard and heralded sharpshooter.
On Thursday, Rivals national recruiting insider Rob Cassidy broke down the race by placing each of the most active suitors into one of three categories: "serious threats," "still in play," and "probably not happening." Duke appears in the latter, along with UConn and Tennessee.
According to Cassidy, Indiana, Kentucky, and UNC are the three primary contenders. He listed Alabama and Michigan as the "still in play" programs.
Mullins, who ranks No. 73 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite but No. 23 in the eyes of 247Sports alone, received an offer from Scheyer back in mid-July. A few weeks later, he named a top 10 of Duke, Alabama, UNC, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Purdue, UConn, and Tennessee.
Now, Braylon Mullins is set to visit the Blue Devils in early October, coinciding with Duke basketball's annual Countdown to Craziness celebration on Oct. 4. Perhaps Scheyer and his crew will significantly boost their standing then.
For now, Mullins is aiming to decide on a winner at some point between his final visit this fall — to Kentucky the last weekend of October — and the end of November.