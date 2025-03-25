Ex-Duke Basketball Forward Back in Transfer Portal
When TJ Power committed to the Duke basketball program in the fall of 2022, he became an exciting piece of yet another strong recruiting class courtesy of head coach Jon Scheyer and his powerhouse staff. But following Power's freshman season in Durham, he became one of seven scholarship players to transfer out of the program last spring.
The former top-20 recruit opted to stay in the same conference as his former squad, joining ACC-rival Virginia for the 2024-25 season.
But after yet another season in which Power struggled to earn much playing time, the 20-year-old forward has once again decided to hit the portal, looking to find a new home for his third collegiate season.
On the same day the portal opened, On3's Joe Tipton reported that the 6-foot-9, 216-pound sophomore had entered his name for the second year in a row.
Power appeared in 24 contests for the Cavaliers, averaging just 1.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in only 9.3 minutes per game. He started the first five games for UVA before slowly falling out of the rotation.
As a freshman at Duke, TJ Power appeared in 26 games off the bench. He averaged 2.1 points and 0.7 rebounds in just 6.7 minutes per game while shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Meanwhile, Power's former classmate, Caleb Foster, and the rest of the No.1 seed Duke basketball squad is preparing for their NCAA Tournament East Regional semifinal bout against the No. 4 seed Arizona Wildcats at 9:39 p.m. ET Thursday (CBS).
