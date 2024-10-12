Another Top Duke Basketball Target Ready to Announce
The Duke basketball recruiters hosted Dwayne Aristode in late September. A few days later, the Brewster Academy (N.H.) senior included the Blue Devils in his top five, along with Arizona, Michigan State, Southern Cal, and NBL Next Stars.
Aristode, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound five-star who ranks No. 18 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has visited all of his finalists.
And on his Saturday Instagram Story, Aristode revealed that he'll announce a winner in his recruitment on Sunday. According to the graphic, that announcement will come at 1:15 a.m. ET — presumably a typo, as 1:15 p.m. would make more sense if seeking to maximize the decision's reach.
For now, it looks unlikely that third-year Duke basketball head coach and his crew will add Dwayne Aristode to Friday's pair of 2025 commits in Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star guard Cayden Boozer and five-star forward Cameron Boozer, twin sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champion and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer.
After all, earlier this week, 247Sports national recruiting insider Travis Branham, who typically only enters a Crystal Ball prediction when all but certain of a race's outcome, put in a pick favoring Arizona to reel in Aristode. Plus, it's worth pointing out that Branham tagged his pro-Wildcats forecast with a "high" level of confidence.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.