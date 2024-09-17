Five-Star Guard Suddenly Cancels Duke Basketball Visit
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff were slated to host Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) five-star senior Braylon Mullins for an official visit beginning on Oct. 4, coinciding with the Blue Devils' annual Countdown to Craziness.
But on Tuesday afternoon, Mullins' high school coach told national recruiting insider Adam Zagoria that the 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard has canceled that trip to Durham. And it sure sounds as though Mullins does not intend to reschedule with Scheyer & Co., suggesting the Blue Devils probably aren't among the legit contenders in the homestretch of the springy prospect's high-profile recruitment.
He's reportedly eyeing a decision date before the end of November. According to Zagoria, Mullins is still considering an official visit to Tennessee the third weekend of October.
This past weekend, Mullins was on Tobacco Road for an official visit with Duke basketball's archrival, UNC. He previously visited UConn and Michigan.
Mullins, who ranks No. 23 overall and No. 3 in Indiana on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, received an offer from Scheyer in mid-July. Not long after that, he included Duke in his top 10, along with UNC, UConn, Michigan, Tennessee, Indiana, Purdue, Alabama, Kansas, and Kentucky.
The Blue Devils haven't landed their first 2025 commit but appear to remain in the mix for over a half-dozen top-shelf targets.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.