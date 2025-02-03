Former Duke Basketball Forward Climbs One All-Time Aggies List
There was evidence to believe Henry Coleman could have been a formidable bruiser in the Duke basketball frontcourt over the past few years.
But following his 2020-21 freshman campaign, in which Coleman never got to experience fans in Cameron Indoor Stadium due to the restrictions in place that season, the former top-tier four-star out of Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond, Va., transferred to Texas A&M.
Fast forward four years. As of Saturday night's 76-72 road win over South Carolina, the 22-year-old Coleman now boasts the third most offensive rebounds in Aggies history. His three in the victory brought his total to 312 at Texas A&M (after grabbing 13 offensive rebounds as a reserve for a 2020-21 Duke basketball squad that finished 13-11 overall and missed the NCAA Tournament).
As TexAgs' Luke Evangelist noted, Coleman needs only 13 more to break the program's all-time record.
Coleman, a 6-foot-8, 250-pounder currently averaging 8.1 points, 5.0 boards, and 1.0 steals in his fourth season as a starter in at least half of the Aggies' outings, added 12 points, five defensive rebounds, one assist, and two steals in his 30 minutes on the floor against the Gamecocks.
And it's worth mentioning, of course, that Henry Coleman is delivering his seasoned, consistent efforts for a Texas A&M Aggies team (17-5, 6-3 SEC) that jumped three spots to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday afternoon.
With that in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils encounter Coleman and the Aggies in the second or third week of March Madness.
