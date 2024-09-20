Blue Devil Country

Former Duke Basketball Forward Shining in Return Overseas

Duke basketball product Jack White is back in his home country and impressing teammates with the improvements he made while in the NBA.

Matt Giles

Jack White went undrafted in 2020 following his four-year Duke basketball career. The 6-foot-7 forward returned home to Australia and went on to carve out an impressive two-year stint suiting up for Melbourne United in the National Basketball League.

Then, two years ago, White turned Exhibition 10 opportunities and promising G League performances into a full-fledged two-way contract with the 2022-23 Denver Nuggets, playing 17 games for the eventual NBA champs. And late last season, he landed a 10-day deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, adding four games to his tally in the NBA.

But in May, White inked a two-year contract to reunite with Melbourne United.

The 27-year-old Traralgon native's teammates were singing his praises prior to his strong outing in the squad's 88-79 season-opening win over the JackJumpers on Thursday, a week after he powered a comeback victory in exhibition action.

Against the JackJumpers, White tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, and two assists across 28 minutes as a starter. The top-shelf athlete delivered this statement breakaway dunk at the end of the third quarter:

Back in 2021-22, White appeared in 23 games for Melbourne Untied, averaging 9.5 points and 6.6 boards in 23.4 minutes per contest.

Although he never averaged more than a handful of points and boards as a Duke basketball player, Jack White earned a spot in the rotation on a 2018-19 team that featured Zion Williamson & Co. and was a contributing senior captain for a 2019-20 bunch that was peaking when the season was cut short in early March.

Matt Giles

