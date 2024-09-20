Former Duke Basketball Forward Shining in Return Overseas
Jack White went undrafted in 2020 following his four-year Duke basketball career. The 6-foot-7 forward returned home to Australia and went on to carve out an impressive two-year stint suiting up for Melbourne United in the National Basketball League.
Then, two years ago, White turned Exhibition 10 opportunities and promising G League performances into a full-fledged two-way contract with the 2022-23 Denver Nuggets, playing 17 games for the eventual NBA champs. And late last season, he landed a 10-day deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, adding four games to his tally in the NBA.
But in May, White inked a two-year contract to reunite with Melbourne United.
The 27-year-old Traralgon native's teammates were singing his praises prior to his strong outing in the squad's 88-79 season-opening win over the JackJumpers on Thursday, a week after he powered a comeback victory in exhibition action.
Against the JackJumpers, White tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, and two assists across 28 minutes as a starter. The top-shelf athlete delivered this statement breakaway dunk at the end of the third quarter:
Back in 2021-22, White appeared in 23 games for Melbourne Untied, averaging 9.5 points and 6.6 boards in 23.4 minutes per contest.
Although he never averaged more than a handful of points and boards as a Duke basketball player, Jack White earned a spot in the rotation on a 2018-19 team that featured Zion Williamson & Co. and was a contributing senior captain for a 2019-20 bunch that was peaking when the season was cut short in early March.
