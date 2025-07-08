Blue Devil Country

Former Duke Basketball Forward Strikes Magic Paydirt

Duke basketball product Paolo Banchero is now guaranteed to earn well over $200 million more as a pro.

Former Duke basketball players Wendell Carter Jr., Mark Williams, and Paolo Banchero
Former Duke basketball players Wendell Carter Jr., Mark Williams, and Paolo Banchero / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic doesn't at all mind dishing out dough to NBA Blue Devils. On Monday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the franchise and its centerpiece Duke basketball talent, fourth-year pro Paolo Banchero, "agreed to a five-year, $239 million maximum rookie contract extension that could reach $287 million."

"Banchero's new deal includes triggers to elevate the base salary to the supermax should the Magic franchise cornerstone make either an All-NBA team or earn MVP or Defensive Player of the Year honors next season," Charania added, also noting that Banchero is the first NBA player since Luka Doncic and Trae Young in 2021 to secure a rookie max that includes a player option (2030-31).

After hearing his name No. 1 overall at the 2022 NBA Draft following a Final Four one-and-done campaign at Duke in the last season of Mike Krzyzewki's legendary coaching career, Paolo Banchero became the NBA Rookie of the Year before powering the Magic to its first pair of postseason appearances this decade.

As a mere 22-year-old last go-round, the 6-foot-10 phenom forward from Seattle posted career-high averages of 25.9 points and 7.5 rebounds while delivering 4.8 assists per game. However, he missed 34 games with an oblique injury.

Meanwhile, Orlando still employs another frontcourt starter out of Duke in eighth-year pro Wendell Carter Jr., whose now gearing up for his sixth season with the franchise.

Plus, the Magic recently signed 2015 Duke basketball national champion guard Tyus Jones to a one-year guaranteed deal.

