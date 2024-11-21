Blue Devil Country

Former Duke Basketball Guard Erupts Off Bench in G League

Duke basketball one-and-done DJ Steward averaged almost a point per minute in his team's latest outing.

DJ Steward, an All-ACC Freshman Team performer in his 2020-21 Duke basketball campaign, still hasn't seen any action in an NBA regular season game. But the 23-year-old guard is on a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls this season, and he's been putting up some lofty numbers of late for the franchise's G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.

In a 129-118 road loss to the Cleveland Charge on Tuesday afternoon, Steward tallied a game-high 32 points despite not drawing a start in the contest. He did so in 35 minutes on the floor, shooting 10-for-19 from the field, 2-for-6 from downtown, and 6-for-6 at the foul line.

Plus, the Chicago native, a former five-star recruit who went undrafted after turning pro following his one-and-done Duke basketball season, chipped in five rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and only two turnovers against the Charge.

Counting that efficient effort, DJ Steward's season averages currently sit at 20.5 points, 4.7 boards, and 7.7 dimes across his career-high 35.4 minutes per appearance. He's shooting 45.7 percent from the field, 37.1 percent beyond the arc, and 84.2 percent at the charity stripe.

Steward and the Windy City Bulls (1-5) are now gearing up to host the Wisconsin Herd (0-4) at 8 p.m. ET Thursday (ESPN+).

