Future Duke Basketball Forward Dominates in Season Opener
There's been no advertisement of Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia's signing on social media. But according to his profile page on Rivals, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound four-star inked his Duke basketball scholarship agreement on Tuesday, the second-to-last day of the early signing period.
ALSO READ: Kansas Commit Stuns Duke's Heralded Boozer Twins
And on Tuesday night, Khamenia provided a preview of what he'll bring to Durham next year for what will be Jon Scheyer's fourth season as the Blue Devils' head coach.
Khamenia, a smooth stretch-four talent who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and has been committed to the Blue Devils since late October, poured in 19 points for the Wolverines in their 96-53 blowout home win over the Temecula Valley High School (Calif.) Golden Bears. He added 13 rebounds and nine assists.
Plus, it's worth noting that Khamenia's senior debut wrapped up at the end of the third quarter, as Harvard-Westlake enjoyed a 78-45 advantage at the time.
"He's a walking triple-double," Wolverines head coach David Rebibo remarked about Khamenia afterward during his chat with High School On SI's Tarek Fattal.
The Duke basketball staff's other three 2025 signees are Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson plus the Columbus High School (Fla.) twin standouts in five-star guard Cayden Boozer and five-star forward Cameron Boozer. Together with Nikolas Khamenia, they comprise the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, per 247Sports.
ALSO READ: NBA Blue Devil Sends Cavaliers Back Down to Earth
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.